Girl found dead 2 hours after she goes missing in Uttar Pradesh

Police officials said that they noticed struggle marks at the crime spot

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 21 2022, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 11:22 ist

The body of a 20-year-old girl has been recovered from an orchard, nearly 500 metres from her house on the outskirts of Lucknow, barely two hours after she went missing.

The victim was identified as Nancy Yadav and the family of the deceased alleged that she had been murdered by unknown assailants, who may have targeted her when she had gone to attend nature's call.

Police officials said that they noticed struggle marks at the crime spot.

Also Read | UP man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

Nancy was pursuing graduation (second year), from a Mohanlalganj college and was the eldest of five siblings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, south, Rahul Raj said the victim's father Ram Jeet Yadav told the police that the girl along with her mother and younger sister had gone out in the open to attend nature's call.

"She got separated from them perhaps due to dense fog and was missing since then," he said.

The body has been sent for post -mortem and further investigations are under way.

