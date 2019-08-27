Girl missing after alleged 'sexual abuse' by BJP leader

A student of a law college in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur town, about 175 kilometres from Lucknow, has been missing for the past three days after posting a video on the social networking sites alleging her ''sexual exploitation'' by a seer.

The family of the student has lodged a complaint with the cops accusing former union minister and senior BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of being involved in the alleged ''sexual exploitation''.

According to the sources here, the UP government had directed the police to lodge an FIR in this connection and launch an investigation.

In the video, the girl, a student at the SS Law College in Shahjahanpur, has alleged that the seer had ''ruined the lives'' of many girls and had also threatened her with dire consequences if she exposed him.

''I have evidence against him (seer). I request Modiji (PM) and Yogiji (UP CM) to please ensure that I get justice,'' the girl is heard imploring in the video.

''He (seer) has threatened to kill my family....he says that no one can dare touch him....only I know how am I living,'' she is heard saying in the video.

According to the sources Swami Chinmayanand was the president of the managing committee of the college.

Police said that they were trying to trace the missing law student.

Sources said that the district police had also received a counter-complaint from the Swami alleging that he had received an anonymous phone call demanding rs. five crore extortion.

He alleged in the complaint that the caller had threatened to release an ''obscene video''. Police said that they were investigating the matter.