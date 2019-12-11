Gita should be taught in schools, colleges: BJP MP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 11 2019, 16:56pm ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2019, 17:01pm ist
BJP MP Arvind Sharma said Father of the Nation Mahatama Gandhi also referred to the Gita when he had to seek answers to his doubts and problems. Photo/Facebook (@drarvindsharmaBJP)

BJP MP Arvind Sharma on Wednesday suggested in Lok Sabha that sacred Hindu scripture Gita should be the part of curriculum in schools and colleges.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, Sharma said under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana celebrates Gita festival every year.

Sharma said Father of the Nation Mahatama Gandhi also referred to the Gita when he had to seek answers to his doubts and problems.

Claiming that the Gita is taught and referred in various international academic institutions, Sharma requested the government to take steps to include the holy book in school and college curriculum

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Hindu
Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana
Lok Sabha
Winter Session
Comments (+)
 