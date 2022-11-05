Make new engine govt in Himachal: Manish Sisodia

Give AAP chance, make new engine government in Himachal Pradesh this time: Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a new party in the state and people should give it a chance, the Delhi deputy chief minister said

PTI
PTI, Palampur ,
  • Nov 05 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 21:15 ist
Sisodia said the people of Himachal Pradesh have always changed the governments after five years "as no party did a good work". Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia Saturday appealed to the people of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to give his party a chance and make a "new-engine" government in the state this time.

Referring to the "double-engine government" motif of the BJP's poll campaign, he alleged that it took Himachal Pradesh in the wrong direction and not towards good schools, good hospitals and jobs.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a new party in the state and people should give it a chance, the Delhi deputy chief minister said.

Also Read — AAP candidates for Gujarat being decided by BJP: Congress

"The BJP is saying make a double-engine government. The Congress is saying the BJP is bad, make our government. This time do not make a double-engine government but a new-engine government," Sisodia said.

About the Congress' poll promise of reviving the old pension scheme, he alleged it was bluffing on the issue. "No state other than Punjab has implemented the Old Pension Scheme," he said.

The old pension scheme and unemployment have emerged as key poll issues in the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

Sisodia said the people of Himachal Pradesh have always changed the governments after five years "as no party did a good work. They did not build good schools and good hospitals, and made education expensive and also did not make electricity cheap".

"The people of Delhi gave a chance to Arvind Kejriwal and now they have forgotten both the BJP and Congress. You can see that government schools (in Delhi) have become better than private schools. Delhi's hospitals have become wonderful and every person gets free treatment there," he claimed.

"When the people of Punjab gave a chance to Bhagwant Maan, the schools of the state have also started to become wonderful. Mohalla clinics and hospitals have started getting better," Sisodia said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Aam Aadmi Party
Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia
Congress 
BJP
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

 