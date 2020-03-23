GMC Srinagar starts testing patients with flu symptoms

GMC Srinagar starts testing patients with no travel history to coronavirus-hit countries

At super-specialty SKIMS hospital, three samples have tested negative for COVID-19

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 23 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 15:00 ist
Health officials during their door-to-door visit in Khanyar locality to check the neighborhood for symptoms of coronavirus, in Srinagar, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has started testing patients who have flu symptoms, but no travel history to coronavirus-hit countries, as per the revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing issued by Union Health Ministry.

“We have been directed to include patients hospitalised with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). We have taken two samples from patients complaining of SARI. Both of them had no travel history,” Dr Saleem Khan, head department of social and preventive medicine at GMC Srinagar, told DH.

He said the samples were taken as per the revised guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research, issued on Saturday. In addition to these, at Chest Diseases Hospital, seven samples were taken on Sunday.

At super-specialty SKIMS hospital, three samples have tested negative for COVID-19, while no new patient was admitted on Sunday. “All our samples from Saturday have tested negative. No reports are awaited now,” Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent, SKIMS said.

The criteria of SARI have been included by ICMR to check for community transmission of COVID19. ICMR has directed all its designated COVID-19 labs to collect random samples of people with SARI to evaluate community transmission in India.

