'Go to Pakistan': Meerut top cop tells protesters

Amid allegations of letting loose a reign of terror, Uttar Pradesh government faced more embarrassment after a top cop and a senior bureaucrat was caught threatening the CAA protesters to send them to Pakistan and ruin their lives.

According to the sources, the video pertained to the violent protests against the CAA at Lisadi Gate area in UP’s Meerut town, about 450 kilometres from here, on December 20 during which the cops allegedly opened fire killing five people.

Meerut superintendent of police Akhilesh Narayan Singh and another top bureaucrat had reached the locality while chasing the protesters, who indulged in stone-pelting.

Singh was caught telling the protesters to go to Pakistan. “Khaoge yahan ka aur gaoge Pakistan ka......mujhe ye gali yaad ho gayi hai aur jab mujhe koi yaad ho jata hai to mai usko uski nani ke ghar bhej dear hoon” (you eat food in India and praise Pakistan....I have remembered this lane and when remember someone I send him to his right place), Singh is heard telling the protesters standing at the entrance of a narrow lane.

Another official, who could not be identified, was heard saying that he would ruin the lives of the protesters. “Bada shauk hai kala peela kapda bandhne ka.....jindagi kaali kar doonga Tim logo ki”, ( you seem to be fond of wearing black and yellow clothes......I will make your lives black), the official is heard telling the protesters.

The two officials were also heard using objectionable words against the protesters.

On defensive, the UP government sought to wriggle out of the controversy by terming the remarks as “natural anger “ under a difficult situation. A senior police official, however, said that the cop could have used different words.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the BJP had “poisoned “ the institutions. “Our constitution does not allow use of such language with the citizens “ she said in a tweet.