Goa BJP claims to have won 150 out of 180 village panchayats after polls

Goa polls: BJP claims 150 out of 180 village panchayats

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Aug 12 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday claimed to have won more than 150 out of the 186 village panchayat bodies which went to polls on August 10.
Even as counting of votes polled in some village panchayat bodies is still ongoing, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that this was the party's best performance in a village panchayat election yet.

"This is BJP's biggest victory in panchayat elections in Goa. We have managed to form panels in nearly 150 village panchayat bodies," Sawant said.

Tanavade claimed that nearly 800-900 panchayat members who were supported by the party had won.

The elections which were held on Wednesday were held on non political lines, even though major political parties backed candidate panels in most of the village panchayat bodies.
Goa had reported a 78.70 percent voter turnout for the panchayat elections with nearly 6.26 voters casting ballot. More than 5,000 candidates were in the fray for the polls. 

India News
Goa
BJP

