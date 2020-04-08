Going to prison in time of COVID-19 like death sentence, activists tells Supreme Court

Activists Gautam Navlakha, and Anand Teltumbde on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to grant them more time to surrender in the Bhima Koregaon case, saying going to prison during this time of coronavirus was "virtually a death sentence".

Their counsel told a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee that both the activists were over 65 years and suffer heart ailments, making them more vulnerable.

On March 16, they were given three weeks time to surrender.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, however opposed the plea, saying the contention was made to buy time. He said the activists were facing serious charges. He also said jail was the safe place for them.

The bench reserved the order on applications filed by Navlakha and Teltumbde.

On March 16, the top court had declined anticipatory bail plea by activists Teltumbde and Navalakha in the Bhima Koregaon case. It had then noted that Section 43D(4) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, clearly put a bar for pre-arrest bail.

"We are of the opinion that it cannot be said that no prima facie case is made out," the bench had also said.

The court, however, had then granted them three weeks time to surrender before the National Investigation Agency, entrusted to probe the matter.

It had then noted the petitioners had enjoyed protection from arrest for a one-and-half year.

The activists faced charges for their alleged Maoist links and involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

An event 'Elgar Parishad' was held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly led to caste violence on January 1, 2018. Several prominent activists have already been arrested in the matter.

