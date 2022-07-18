Gold coins found during excavation in UP's Jaunpur

Gold coins found during excavation in UP's Jaunpur

During the digging, some coins were found in a copper vessel, after which the labourers started quarrelling among themselves

IANS
IANS, Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Jul 18 2022, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 10:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Gold coins from the British empire era have been found in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh during digging of a toilet pit inside the house of a woman in Kotwali area of the district, police said.

The family members of the woman Noor Jahan and labourers did not let anyone know about this incident that took place last week.

The police got information over the weekend and seized the coins.

All coins belong to the British empire (between 1889-1912). The police are interrogating the workers while some labourers are said to be absconding.

Read | Housemaid turns masseur to steal gold, arrested

Noor Jahan, wife of Imam Ali Raini, was getting a pit dug for the construction of a toilet in her house.

During the digging, some coins were found in a copper vessel, after which the labourers started quarrelling among themselves.

According to the family, the labourers left the work in the middle.

The next day, the labourers returned and started digging again due to greed. In the meantime, a labourer told the son of Raini about getting gold coins. When he started asking, the labourers gave him a coin.

The Inspector-in-Charge reached the spot and started the investigation.

The police went to the labourers with Raini's son and inquired. The labourers at first denied any such incident, but when the police acted firmly the former revealed finding gold coins.

The labourers returned the gold coins to the police.

It is not yet clear how many coins were originally found in the copper pot. The police are interrogating the workers.

Macchlishahar Officer Atar Singh said, "I had gone to the spot. When the labourers were contacted, a total of 10 coins were found. All the coins have been deposited in the government treasury. The interrogation of the workers is under way."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Jaunpur

What's Brewing

All you need to know about ITR due dates

All you need to know about ITR due dates

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

PES students design smartwatch for pets

PES students design smartwatch for pets

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

 