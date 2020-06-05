Gold prices decline Rs 20 to Rs 47,268 per 10 gram on weak global cues

Gold prices on Friday fell by Rs 20 to Rs 47,268 per 10 gram in the national capital tracking weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,288 per 10 gram.

Silver prices, however, gained Rs 54 to Rs 49,584 per kg from Rs 49,530 per kg on Thursday.

"Spot gold for 24 carat in Delhi was trading down by Rs 20 on weak international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,709 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 17.68 per ounce.

Gold prices traded lower on economic recovery optimism with positive equity indices, Patel added.