Gold prices decline Rs 20 on weak global cues

Gold prices decline Rs 20 to Rs 47,268 per 10 gram on weak global cues

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 19:24 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Gold prices on Friday fell by Rs 20 to Rs 47,268 per 10 gram in the national capital tracking weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,288 per 10 gram.

Silver prices, however, gained Rs 54 to Rs 49,584 per kg from Rs 49,530 per kg on Thursday.

"Spot gold for 24 carat in Delhi was trading down by Rs 20 on weak international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,709 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 17.68 per ounce.

Gold prices traded lower on economic recovery optimism with positive equity indices, Patel added.

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

