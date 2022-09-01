UP: Gold worth Rs 34 lakh recovered from man's rectum

Gold worth Rs 34 lakh recovered from man's rectum in Varanasi

IANS
IANS, Varanasi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 06:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A passenger in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been arrested with more than half kilogram of 22 carat smuggled gold allegedly concealed inside his rectum, Customs officials said.

The passenger was apprehended by the Customs sleuths at Varanasi airport who saw the accused walking suspiciously towards the immigration counter for clearance.

According to Custom officials, 671.900 gram of gold worth Rs 34.36 lakh was seized.

"Gold was concealed inside the passenger's rectum in the form of three black capsules," said a senior Customs official.

Further details are awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

