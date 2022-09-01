Gold worth Rs 34 lakh recovered from man's rectum in Varanasi

A passenger in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been arrested with more than half kilogram of 22 carat smuggled gold allegedly concealed inside his rectum, Customs officials said.
The passenger was apprehended by the Customs sleuths at Varanasi airport who saw the accused walking suspiciously towards the immigration counter for clearance.
Aso Read | UP tops in number of convictions in women-related crime, cybercrime as per NCRB report: Govt
According to Custom officials, 671.900 gram of gold worth Rs 34.36 lakh was seized.
"Gold was concealed inside the passenger's rectum in the form of three black capsules," said a senior Customs official.
Further details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way
How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail
King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km
'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past
Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan
Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings
Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables