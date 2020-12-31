Goldsmith shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Goldsmith shot dead by militants in Srinagar

The goldsmith was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 31 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 22:26 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A goldsmith was shot dead by unidentified militants in the Sarai Bala area near city centre Lal Chowk on Thursday evening, officials said.

They said Satpal Nischal, owner of Nischal Jewelers was fired upon by the militants at his shop in Sarai Balla, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The goldsmith was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

In a separate incident, a sub-inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured after militants lobbed a UBGL grenade followed by firing on Naka party of paramilitary forces in Sangam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

Reports said a CRPF officer of 83 Battalion sustained injuries in the attack. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. Immediately after the attack, the entire area was cordoned off to track down the attackers, reports added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
militants
CRPF
Anantnag

What's Brewing

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

 