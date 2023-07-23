Goods train derails in MP, no casualty reported

Goods train derails in MP's Narsinghpur district; no casualty, rail traffic restored after 10 hours

Traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi up line was affected due to the derailment.

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Jul 23 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 13:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting rail traffic on the route, an official said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in Narsinghpur district, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava told PTI over phone.

It was completely restored by 9.30 am on Sunday, the official said. The brake van (last wagon) of the goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, the official said.

"We diverted trains from the down line (Itarsi to Jabalpur) after the incident. The traffic on the up line has now been completely restored," he said.

Itarsi is one of the busiest railway junctions in the country.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Indian Railways
Jabalpur

