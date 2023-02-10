Google Doodle pays tribute to PK Rosy, first female lead in Malayalam film

Google Doodle tribute for 1st Malayalam heroine PK Rosy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 16:54 ist
Photo Credit: Google

Google marked the 120th birth anniversary of PK Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam cinema, by dedicating a Doodle to her.

Rosy was born Rajamma in Thiruvananthapuram and her passion for acting began at a young age. According to Google, in an era when performing arts was discouraged in many sections of society, especially for women, Rosy broke barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran ('The Lost Child').

She played the character of Sarojini, a Nair woman, in the film. A Dalit woman essaying a Nair character enraged members of the Nair community.

As per reports, her home was burnt down by upper castes and she eloped, got married to lorry driver Kesavan Pillai and spent rest of her life in Tamil Nadu as 'Rajammal'.

Google Doodle
Malayalam cinema

