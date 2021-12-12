Gopal Rai to hold meet on December 13 to review air pollution situation

Gopal Rai to hold meet to review air pollution in Delhi

Officials from civic bodies, the fire department, the public works department and other departments concerned will attend the meeting

  Dec 12 2021
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with senior officials on Monday to review the air pollution situation, an official said on Sunday.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the city government had on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimise the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

It had earlier banned construction activities and the entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, till further orders.

The apex court had asked the Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday to examine pleas for lifting the construction ban and relaxing restrictions on industrial units in Delhi-NCR within a week.

