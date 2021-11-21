Gopal Rai to review curbs imposed to combat Delhi's air pollution

Gopal Rai to review Delhi air pollution curbs

The Delhi government had banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 12:08 ist
Senior AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting with senior officers to review the restrictions imposed in the city to contain high pollution levels, on Monday,  officials said.

“The meeting has been called to review the restrictions which come to an end on Sunday. Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance,” an official said.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government had on Wednesday issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The Delhi government had banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21. It had also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.

Rai had also said 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system.

India News
Delhi
Gopal Rai
Air Pollution
CNG buses

