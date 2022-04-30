'Gorakhnath attack accused had sworn allegiance to IS'

Gorakhnath temple attack accused had sworn allegiance to ISIS, wanted to commit big act: UP police

The accused while following the terror ideology of the ISIS had attacked in a 'lone wolf attack' style at the police personnel, the UP ATS said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 30 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 22:28 ist
Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, accused of attacking policmen outside the Gorakhnath temple, being presented in a court by police, in Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI file photo

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT graduate arrested for attacking security personnel at the famous Gorakhnath temple earlier this month, was following the ISIS ideology and wanted to "commit a big act", the Uttar police said on Saturday.

Abbasi had sworn allegiance to terror organisation Ansar-ul-Tauheed in 2013 which merged with the ISIS in 2014, they said, adding he took oath for the ISIS in 2020.

"The accused while following the terror ideology of the ISIS had attacked in a 'lone wolf attack' style at the police personnel posted at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple. He had also tried to snatch the rifle of the security personnel posted there," the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said.

"The basic plan of the accused was to attack the security personnel with a 'baanke' (a sharp-edged weapon), snatch their rifle, and commit a big act," the statement said.

The ATS also said that during the detailed investigation, data obtained from various electronic devices recovered from Murtaza was analysed along with various social media accounts.

"The accused through various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, etc was in contact with ISIS Fighters and ISIS sympathisers.

"The accused had also established contact with ISIS Propaganda Activist Mehdi Masrur Biswas, who was arrested in 2014 by the Bangalore Police. He (Murtaza) was completely influenced by the radical preachers of various terrorist organisations, and also by the jihadi literature, audio/video, which encouraged terror ideology of the ISIS," the statement said.

"The accused had transferred around Rs 8.5 lakh from his bank accounts to Europe, the US, and various countries through supporters of ISIS to help terror activities of the said organisation," the statement said.

"He had studied various reports and videos pertaining AK-17, M4 carbine, and missile technology on the internet with the aim of committing the terror act," the ATS said.

He also practiced using air rifle, so that the aim can be achieved while using the real weapon, the UP ATS said.

Abbasi, an IIT graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables, police had said after the incident.

He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and frequently visits and stays there.

The stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against the accused. The UAPA allows investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISIS
Gorakhnath Temple
India News
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

These health issues could affect your dog

These health issues could affect your dog

Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy

Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy

Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur

Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur

Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs

Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

 