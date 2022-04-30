Gorakhnath temple attack accused had sworn allegiance to ISIS, wanted to commit big act: UP police

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT graduate arrested for attacking security personnel at the famous Gorakhnath temple earlier this month, was following the ISIS ideology and wanted to "commit a big act", the Uttar police said on Saturday.

Abbasi had sworn allegiance to terror organisation Ansar-ul-Tauheed in 2013 which merged with the ISIS in 2014, they said, adding he took oath for the ISIS in 2020.

"The accused while following the terror ideology of the ISIS had attacked in a 'lone wolf attack' style at the police personnel posted at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple. He had also tried to snatch the rifle of the security personnel posted there," the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said.

"The basic plan of the accused was to attack the security personnel with a 'baanke' (a sharp-edged weapon), snatch their rifle, and commit a big act," the statement said.

The ATS also said that during the detailed investigation, data obtained from various electronic devices recovered from Murtaza was analysed along with various social media accounts.

"The accused through various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, etc was in contact with ISIS Fighters and ISIS sympathisers.

"The accused had also established contact with ISIS Propaganda Activist Mehdi Masrur Biswas, who was arrested in 2014 by the Bangalore Police. He (Murtaza) was completely influenced by the radical preachers of various terrorist organisations, and also by the jihadi literature, audio/video, which encouraged terror ideology of the ISIS," the statement said.

"The accused had transferred around Rs 8.5 lakh from his bank accounts to Europe, the US, and various countries through supporters of ISIS to help terror activities of the said organisation," the statement said.

"He had studied various reports and videos pertaining AK-17, M4 carbine, and missile technology on the internet with the aim of committing the terror act," the ATS said.

He also practiced using air rifle, so that the aim can be achieved while using the real weapon, the UP ATS said.

Abbasi, an IIT graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables, police had said after the incident.

He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and frequently visits and stays there.

The stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against the accused. The UAPA allows investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet.