Government attaches properties of two pro-Khalistan terrorists

The government on Monday ordered attachment of properties of designated pro-Khalistan terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Punjab, in connection with their secessionist campaign 'Sikh Referendum 2020'.

Both Pannun of banned 'Sikhs for Justice' and Nijjar of outlawed 'Khalistan Tiger Force' are designated terrorists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 on July 1.

The latest action came following a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the referendum launched by 'Sikhs for Justice' for creating Khalistan.

During investigations, the NIA identified immovable properties belonging to Pannun in Amritsar and Nijjar in Jalandhar.

According to investigators, the 'Sikhs for Justice' is trying to hold meetings in the United States and other countries to "instigate and mobilise" the diaspora for their illegal activities.

Pannun is the "attorney, law and legal advisor" of the 'Sikhs for Justice' and has been issuing appeals regularly to Punjab-based gangsters and youth to fight for the cause of the independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, the notification designating him as a terrorist has said.

He was also in touch with Canada-based Nijjar and Malkit Singh Fauji among others for the referendum.

Nijjar is the chief of 'Khalistan Tiger Force' and is actively involved in operationalizing, networking, training and financing the outfit's module members, the notification had said.

Besides the duo, the government had also designated seven others, including Babbar Khalsa International's Pakistan-based chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar who is wanted in Kanishka bombing case, as terrorists.

On July 5, the government also blocked 40 websites of 'Sikhs for Justice', which were running the 'Sikh Referendum 2020'.