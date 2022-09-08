Government taking action against those who damaged Mau like 'termites': Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government is taking action against those who acted like "termites" to damage Mau, apparently pointing towards don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari currently in jail on various charges.

The chief minister said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects.

Without taking any name, Adityanath said, "These mafias and their people have committed the sin of obstructing the development of this area. The mafia kept damaging this place (Mau) like termites. These people used the money coming for development to increase their wealth and enlarge the havelis. Today the government is making them and their family compensate for the sin they have committed."

The CM was apparently referring to Mukhtar Ansari, a former MLA from Mau Sadar seat. Mukhtar is currently lodged in Banda jail on various charges. His son Abbas Ansari is currently the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Mau seat. He is also an accused in a case of illegal possession of arms and the court has declared him a fugitive.

The state government is constantly tightening the noose on Mukhtar's family and close friends, and properties of many of his relatives and associates have been confiscated or demolished in the last couple of years.

In his address, the chief minister said, "The state government has a policy of zero tolerance towards crime. Any criminal, no matter how big he is or how much protection he gets, he would be put in the clutches of the law."

Adityanath claimed that his government is working with a "pure" spirit. During the last five years under his government, five lakh youths were given government jobs, he said.

Through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swarozgar Yojana, and One District One Product, work has been done to encourage the youth for self-employment, he said.

The chief minister said the 'double engine' government is working for all, asserting that when people work together, the results turn out to be better.