Government's effective intervention visible in availability of ‪Covid-19 beds in Delhi: Ministry of Health

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 15:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP

The health ministry on Monday said the results of the government's effective intervention in managing the coronavirus situation in Delhi are visible with the number of Covid-19 beds available in three central government hospitals and the AIIMS in the national capital.

In a tweet, the ministry said against a total of 529 Covid-19 beds in the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) hospitals, 404 were vacant at 7 am on Monday.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Against a total number of 1515 Covid beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, 1283 beds are vacant today at 7 am," the ministry said in another tweet.

"Visible results of Union government's effective intervention in managing ‪#COVID19‬ situation in Delhi are apparent in the number of Covid beds available in the three Central Govt hospitals and ‪#AIIMS‬, New Delhi," the ministry said in another tweet.

