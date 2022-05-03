Govind Singh replaces Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh LoP

Govind Singh replaces Kamal Nath as Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • May 03 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 12:17 ist
Govind Singh is a seven-time MLA from Madhya Pradesh. Credit: Facebook/DrGovindSLahar

Senior Congress leader Dr Govind Singh has replaced Kamal Nath as leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, an official said on Tuesday. Former MP chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath last week resigned from the post of LoP as per the party's 'one person-one post' policy.

Later, seven-time MLA Govind Singh was appointed leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state.

MP Assembly's principal secretary A P Singh on Monday issued the notification to nominate Govind Singh as the LoP, the official said.

The Congress leader, who represents Lahar seat in Bhind district, is the state Assembly's 25th LoP. Nath will continue as president of the Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due next year.

Madhya Pradesh
Indian Politics
Kamal Nath
Congress

