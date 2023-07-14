Govt allows foreign tourists to visit Hanle in Ladakh near China border

As the Centre has decided to allow foreign tourists to visit Hanle in Changthang area for upcoming Ladakh Nomadic Festival, some more spots along Pangong lake are proposed to be opened in coming days with the Army considering a request from the civil administration.

The Festival is being held on July 15 and 16 which is expected to boost tourism in the cold desert Ladakh region. Pangong lake is situated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which is the demarcation that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory.

Sources said the Army and civil administration in Ladakh Union Territory have held a series of meetings on opening more spots for the tourists, including those located close to Pangong lake in Eastern Ladakh which was one of the flashpoints during June 2020.

Read | 3 years after Galwan clashes, border stand-off lingers on

Beginning on May 5, 2020, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in aggressive melee, face-offs, and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake. Melee fighting in nearby Galwan valley on 15-16 June 2020 resulted in the deaths of Chinese and Indian soldiers.

Despite unease, along the LAC, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday allowed foreign tourists to visit Hanle in Changthang area. The decision came just days after the Indian Army forced the Chinese troops to remove four tents they had installed in the Table Top Area of Gurung Hills in Chushul, declared as a buffer zone along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

More places under consideration to be opened near the LAC for tourists include Chand Chenmo sector located north of Pangong in Eastern Ladakh. Initially, the tourists may be allowed at Marsimiklal pass up to Tosgtsalo and, if everything goes well, it could be extended up to Hot Springs, reports said.

Chairman-cum-CEC Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tashi Gyalson while expressing gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing foreign tourists to visit Hanle for the Festival said it will boost the tourism in the region.

The Hanle Observatory, also known as the Indian Astronomical Observatory, is located in Hanle village, at 14,764 feet above sea level. The Hanle region is known for its exceptionally clear skies and low light pollution, making it an excellent location for stargazing and astronomical observations.