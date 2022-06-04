Govt asks Twitter, YouTube to remove ad 'promoting rape culture' after outrage

A "misogynist" advertisement of a perfume that celebrates "gang-rape culture" attracted the wrath of people, activists and politicians, prompting the Ministry of Information and Technology on Saturday to ask Twitter and YouTube take them off their platforms, saying it was in violation of rules and regulations.

The advertisement, which made distasteful comments suggesting gang-rape, was panned on social media with Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) making it clear that the advertisement was in violation of its guidelines.

The ASCI, the body which lays down the code for self-regulation in advertising on TV in accordance with rule 7(2)(ix) of the Cable Television Network Rules 1994, tweeted, "the ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation."

In the letters to Twitter and YouTube, Assistant Director (Digital Media) Kshitij Aggarwal said the videos are detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality, and in violation of the rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

It has come to notice of @MIB_India that an inappropriate and derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media. Ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this advertisement.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/IWuqyhJEmw — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 4, 2022

The rules specify that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender.

The Ministry asked both the platforms "not to host" the tweets and videos on its platforms. The Ministry said the TV channel which aired the advertisement has already pulled it down.

Earlier, the Delhi Commission For Women also wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding that a "misogynistic" advertisement being played on mass media be taken off air.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has come across a misogynistic advertisement of a perfume brand…," said the letter which went on to describe the objectionable advertisement.

Can't find the ad online but here it is, apparently being played during the match. I didn't see it till @hitchwriter showed it to me Who are the people making these ads really? pic.twitter.com/zhXEaMqR3Q — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) June 3, 2022

In her letter to Thakur, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal sought urgent action by the ministry to ban the advertisement. She also said robust systems should be built to ensure certain checks and balances to make sure that such "filthy" advertisements that promote rape culture are never played again.

"Fuming at cringe worthy ads of the perfume ‘Shot’. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture! The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action," Maliwal tweeted.