Govt bans exports of non-basmati white rice

Govt bans exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply, help control price

The government took this decision following the price rise of rice.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 22:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Centre has prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice, according to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…is amended from free to prohibited,” the DGFT said in a notification issued on Thursday. 

The government took this decision following the price rise of rice. For the past few months, prices of wheat, rice, vegetables as well as pulses have been rising. 

However, the government said that the consignments will be allowed where the shipping bill is filed and vessels have already arrived and anchored in Indian ports and the rotation number to them has been allotted before the notification.

They will also be allowed where non-basmati rice consignment has been handed over to customers before this notification and has already been registered in their system.

"Export will also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments," the notification added.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
basmati
Exports

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages

 