Govt engineer suspended for security breach trying to touch Prez Murmu's feet during Rajasthan event

A Rajasthan government engineer was suspended on Friday for breaching the security protocol of President Droupadi Murmu and attempting to touch her feet during an event on January 4.
The Public Health Engineering Department suspended the engineer following intervention of the Home Ministry.
"Amba Siyol, a Junior Engineer with the PHED, had violated the protocol during inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Rohet on January 4 by making an attempt to touch the feet of the president, so invoking the powers under Rajasthan Civil Service Rule, she is suspended with immediate effect," read the order by the chief engineer (administration), PHED.
Siyol was at the venue to take care of the water arrangements. But breaching the security grid of the president, she managed to reach the front line of officials who were there to welcome the president.
In an abrupt move, she stepped forward and tried to touch her feet, but was stopped by the president's security.
The local police had let her off following by a formal inquiry.
The Union Home Ministry took a serious note of the incident considering it to be a serious lapse in her security and sought a report from the Rajasthan Police.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Into the universe
What you shouldn't say on radio
We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair
Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023
The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows
Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person
Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54
Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins