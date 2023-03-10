Applications invited for 17 posts at CCI on deputation

Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis

Appointment will be made on deputation on a foreign service terms basis initially for a period of three years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 12:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government has invited applications for 17 posts, including for Additional Director General and Deputy Director General, at the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on a deputation basis. The CCI, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices in the marketplace and also works towards promoting fair trade practices.

Applications have been sought for the posts of Additional Director General, Joint Director General and Deputy Director General, among others, according to a notice.

Applicants must be employees of central or state governments, government companies or autonomous bodies or regulatory authorities or universities or judicial institutions of central/state governments.

The appointment will be made on deputation on a foreign service terms basis initially for a period of three years, which can be extended for a period not exceeding seven years.

"Applications in the prescribed proforma, together with all necessary documents may be forwarded through proper channel, latest by April 24 2023," the notice dated March 10, said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
CCI
MCA
Competition Commission of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 