Govt laxity responsible for stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir government's "laxity" led to the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine early on Saturday.

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said.

"It is extremely saddening... going by the reports in the media, the laxity of the government is visible. The administration must seriously ponder over this incident so that such situations are not repeated," Mayawati said during a press conference here.

Also Read | Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge

Vaishno Devi stampede survivors blame 'mismanagement' Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said according to preliminary information, a minor altercation broke out among some boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede situation.

"Police and officials of the civil administration were quick to respond, and the order within the crowd was immediately restored, but by that time, the damage had been done," he said.

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/vaishno-devi-stampede-survivors-blame-mismanagement-shrine-board-refutes-charge-1066829.html

The stampede occurred around 2.30 am near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

Check out latest DH videos here