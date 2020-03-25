Govt offices except essential services closed in J&K

Govt offices except those providing essential services closed in Jammu & Kashmir till April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for lockdown across India for 21 days

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 25 2020, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 18:00 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to close all the government offices, except those providing essential services, across the Union Territory till April 14.

Amid the lockdown across the country in wake of deadly coronavirus, the government departments shall remain closed till April 14, 2020, an official spokesperson said.

Earlier,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for lockdown across India for 21 days to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Pertinent to mention here that 16 sectors, including media, have been declared essential services.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Jammu and Kashmir
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Quarantine dodgers in Russia could face 7 years in jail

Quarantine dodgers in Russia could face 7 years in jail

COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day

COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 