Govt offices except those providing essential services closed in Jammu & Kashmir till April 14

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to close all the government offices, except those providing essential services, across the Union Territory till April 14.

Amid the lockdown across the country in wake of deadly coronavirus, the government departments shall remain closed till April 14, 2020, an official spokesperson said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for lockdown across India for 21 days to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Pertinent to mention here that 16 sectors, including media, have been declared essential services.