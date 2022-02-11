Govt panel moots technology to fight illegal drones as Punjab warns of Pak threat

With rogue drones challenging the security scenario, a Parliamentary panel has asked the government to create a pool of anti-drone technology with states getting access to use it and looking at the possibility of using civilian drones to detect illegal unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs led by senior Congress MP Anand Sharma made its recommendations in its report ‘Police – Training, Modernisation, Reforms’, acknowledging with “grave concern” the “misuse” of drone technology for surveillance of vital installations, illegal delivery of drugs, arms and ammunition and other terror activities.

Rogue drones have become a critical threat to any country's security, privacy and cyber-security, it said.

The recommendations came against the backdrop of the Punjab government informing the panel that there has been a significant increase in the movement of drones from Pakistan in the recent past. Drones have been sighted over 133 times near the international border in the last two years and the first recorded delivery of arms and ammunition by a drone was in August 2019. Similar drone sightings have also been observed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The report, which was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, said that the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with other ministries should “create a central pool of anti-drone technology at the earliest and give its access to all states and union territories to deal with the menace of illicit use of drones”.

For this purpose, it said private sector participation could be explored. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) should also be created for state police in case of a drone attack.

The panel also wanted the MHA to advise states to sensitise ground-level police personnel on the drone regulations and civilian use of drones could be used to detect rogue drones.

Emphasising that there is no effective anti-drone technology available in the country at present, the panel said the major challenge before the law enforcement agencies for countering the drone threat is its detection, identification and safe neutralisation.

“Technology-based counter-drone measures are the need of the hour which should be developed by the concerned department of Government of India,” the report said, as it also warned about the threat of hacking of drones, drone data, mobiles and other devices connected with the drones.

Building capabilities to deter, detect and neutralise such aerial threats with the help of anti-drone technology is an urgent requirement, it said.

