Govt school in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba to be named after teacher killed by terrorists

The government high school in Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam will be named after its teacher Rajni Bala, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 31, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Wednesday.
During the day, Sinha visited Bala's family members at their residence in Samba and assured her husband Rajkumar of all possible support, an official said.
"We have decided that Gopalpora government high school will be named after Rajni Bala," Sinha announced during a programme held in connection with a road project in the evening.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment
Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right
In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj
75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record
India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for
Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station
In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial