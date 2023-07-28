Teacher forcing students to give massage, suspended

Govt teacher suspended for 'forcing students to give massage' in Chhattisgarh

The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused.

PTI
PTI, Jashpur,
  • Jul 28 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 16:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A government teacher was suspended after he was accused of forcing students to give him massage in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Gupta said.

Also Read: West Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14 to make reels

The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused.

He was suspended after the Block Education Officer submitted a report, the DEO said. The concerned Cluster Educational Coordinator has also been served a notice and further inquiry was underway, Gupta added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chhattisgarh
Suspension

Related videos

What's Brewing

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 