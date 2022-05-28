Govt to make non-personal data available to companies soon

The Centre has come up with norms to make non-personal data of people available to public and private entities for better delivery of services.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) made the draft National Data Governance Framework public on May 25, asking for stakeholder inputs and feedback by June 11. As per the draft, the IT ministry said that a programme that allows for non-personal datasets based in India and a data management office will be launched to ensure such data is available to the research and innovation ecosystem.

The draft note said that currently digital data is inconsistently managed and stored without regulation, preventing the full potential of an “innovative ecosystem of data science, analytics and AI”. The Framework, the note states, will help in the efficacy of data-driven governance. “The power of this data must be harnessed for more effective Digital Government, public good and innovation,” the note stated.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Framework will be of help to startups, research or government departments that utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI). “Its imp piece of policy framework thats being devlopd to catalyze #India’s $1 Trillion #DigitalEconomy (sic),” he tweeted.

The Framework was unveiled after the government’s previous ‘Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy, 2022’, came under criticism in February. The provision of permitting the licensing and sale of public data by the government to the private sector was one of the key issues that were criticised.

The Framework will be applicable to all government departments, and state governments will be encouraged to adopt the provisions of the Framework.

Significantly, the draft lays down the norm for the India Data Management Office (IDMO) which will be set up under the Digital India Corporation, and will be responsible for “framing, managing and periodically reviewing and revising the Policy”.

“The IDMO shall be responsible for developing rules, standards, and guidelines under this Policy that shall be published periodically. The IDMO shall formulate all data/datasets/metadata rules, standards, and guidelines in consultation with Ministries, State Governments, and industry,” the note states.

As part of its function, the IDMO will be responsible for data storage and retention, access to datasets between government departments, the Indian Datasets programme, data anonymisation, ethical usage of data and fair rights.