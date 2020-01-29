Govt wants to dismiss me which is why they are not accepting my resignation: Kannan Gopinathan

Kannan Gopinathan, former IAS officer who resigned in August 2019 to protest against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the government wants to dismiss him which is why his resignation has not been accepted till date.

Speaking to media at the Pink City press club on Wednesday afternoon, Kannan said a memorandum has been served to him for speaking against the BJP government on Kashmir issue, "I have been served a notice which claims that I have brought bad reputation to country after speaking against the abrogation of article 370 and speaking for the right of people of Kashmir who are facing alienation and tough time die to communication blackout from last six months".

Answering a question on his future plans, Kannan said that he wants to travel across India and do an awareness campaign against CAA and abrogation of article 370. "I want to talk about the issues but the government doesn't let me speak. I think it's my duty to interact with youth and discuss the issues that are making noise in the country".

Speaking on the CAA issue, he said that the whole exercise is anti-poor and against one religion. "In our country it's the poor or women who lack papers or does not have enough papers. Earlier, the home minister was specifically pointing out at Bangladeshi migrants but now people have understood the chronology that why the government wants to bring CAA first and then NRC", Kanan added that the whole exercise aims to spread hatred.

"Well there was a time when people used to elect a government but now the government is selecting the citizen. And the whole process will end up in corruption and hatred", Kannan said.

Reacting on the Shaheen Bagh protests held in Delhi and it's impact being replicated across India, he said that country is going through bad times and students are protesting on streets but neither the Prime Minister nor his ministers understand. "Nowadays the ministers and MPs act like trolls. They follow the words of PM or home minister. The cabinet ministers hardly handle their own officers, the ministries are executed from the prime ministers office ".

The interaction was organised by the People's Union for Civil Liberties and Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan.