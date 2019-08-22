Gram Panchayats to have Common Service Centre

Common Service Centre (CSC), a special purpose vehicle set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) to convert all gram panchayats into ‘digital panchayats’.

As per the MoU, Gram Panchayat Office will host CSCs so that all government services and social schemes are made easily available to villagers. CSC will also help provide online services to all Gram Panchayats to regularly update all Ministry of Panchayati Raj applications. These CSCs in the Gram Panchayat Bhawans will also regularly update data for all schemes and programmes being run by the Central and State governments.

The MoU will also ensure that CSCs will maintain records of all gram panchayats in the digital format, besides supporting gram panchayats in conducting various surveys. CSCs will also work as digital literacy centres for all elected representatives of gram panchayats, CSC CEO Dinesh Tyagi said after signing the MoU.