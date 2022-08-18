'Granthi' assaulted in Punjab; 2 arrested

'Granthi' assaulted, his face blackened, urine hurled at him in Punjab; 2 arrested

Hardev Singh, the 'granthi' at the gurdwara in Abdullapur Chuhane village, alleged in his police complaint that he was thrashed by a few local people on August 14

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 18 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 22:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A priest at a gurdwara in Punjab's Malerkotla district has alleged that he was thrashed, his face blackened and urine hurled at him.

Police said it has registered a case against five people and two of them have been arrested.

"A case under different IPC sections, including 365 (abduction), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered," a police official said.

Hardev Singh, the 'granthi' at the gurdwara in Abdullapur Chuhane village, alleged in his police complaint that he was thrashed by a few local people on August 14.

He alleged his face was blackened and was forced to drink urine. When he resisted, the urine kept in a mug was thrown on his face.

Singh said a video of the incident was also made.

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that the Dalit priest was assaulted for regularly calling up a woman in the village.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gurdwara
India News
Punjab
Crime

What's Brewing

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

 