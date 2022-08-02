Grenade attack by terrorists on police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district

Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Tuesday, prompting police and Army to launch a massive cordon and search operation in the area.
The grenade exploded on the roof of the police post without causing injuries to anyone, sources said.
Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said, "A grenade blast has occurred near the premises of police post Ind, which falls in the jurisdiction of police station Gool".
Also Read | Many militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir children of radicals
Earlier, police sources had said that a crude bomb had been hurled at the police post.
The ADGP said the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter.
The special operation group (SoG) and Army teams have been mobilised for cordon and search operations, the ADGP said.
An alert has been sounded in the district and a case registered.
