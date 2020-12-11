Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar

Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar

No loss of human life or injury has been reported in the incident

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 11 2020, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 09:48 ist
Credit: AFP

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF camp in Noorbagh area of the city, police said.

No loss of human life or injury has been reported in the incident.

The ultras lobbed the grenade on the camp at 6:40 am. The grenade exploded outside the camp, killing a stray dog, a police official said

