Grenade found in border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Security forces defused a grenade found in a border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.
Some passersby spotted the grenade near a house in Danka village along the LoC in Nowshera belt and informed the police on Wednesday evening, they said.
Police and Army rushed to the area and defused the grenade safely.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham
110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues
Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases
Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on July 28: NGOs
DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?
Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch