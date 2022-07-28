Grenade found in border hamlet in J&K's Rajouri

Grenade found in border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Police and Army rushed to the area and defused the grenade safely

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 28 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 13:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces defused a grenade found in a border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

Some passersby spotted the grenade near a house in Danka village along the LoC in Nowshera belt and informed the police on Wednesday evening, they said.

Police and Army rushed to the area and defused the grenade safely.

Jammu and Kashmir
Rajouri
India News

