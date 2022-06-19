Groom rides bulldozer to reach marriage venue in UP

Groom rides bulldozer to reach marriage venue in UP's Bahraich

The groom also took a round of the area on the bulldozer, with the locals raising slogans 'Bulldozer Baba ki jai'

PTI
PTI, Bahraich (UP),
  • Jun 19 2022, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 09:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A groom from Uttar Pradesh’s Shrawasti rode a bulldozer instead a car to reach his marriage venue here.

The family of bride Rubina, a resident of Lakshmanpur Shankarpur in Rasia, were surprised when they saw the bulldozer leading the marriage procession with groom Badshah atop it.

The groom also took a round of the area on the bulldozer, with the locals raising slogans "Bulldozer Baba ki jai".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth is referred to as "Bulldozer Baba" by some of his supporters.

Bhure Khan, who came with the marriage procession, said "Everyone brings a car in the marriage procession. People also used to bring elephants and horses but we decided to make the marriage memorable by bringing a bulldozer. We are happy that people here liked it."

BJP MLA from Bahraich Anupama Jaiswal said,"Bulldozer has become a symbol of good governance for every community in the state. Bulldozers only instil fear in criminals. Common peaceful people consider it a symbol of good governance."

"Its inclusion in the marriage procession of a Muslim family is an example of popularity of the Yogi government in all communities," the leader said.

