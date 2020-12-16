Groom killed for not giving more liquor at wedding

Groom stabbed to death for not providing more liquor to friends at wedding celebrations

While the main accused was arrested, five others are absconding, said police

PTI
PTI, Aligarh,
  • Dec 16 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 15:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In a shocking incident, a groom was stabbed to death barely hours after his wedding by some of his friends in a village near here because he refused to provide them with more liquor to enjoy the celebrations.

Police said the incident took place on Monday night in Palimukim Pur village when the 28-year-old Bablu went to meet his friends soon after his marriage. His friends, already in an inebriated state, demanded more liquor from him, but the victim expressed his inability to arrange it saying that they already have enough of it, police said.

This triggered arguments resulting in one of his friends stabbing him in a fit of rage, said police, adding the victim was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The main accused Ramkhiladi was arrested on Tuesday, Circle Officer Naresh Singh said on Wednesday. Five other accused are yet to be arrested as they are absconding, Singh said, adding they too would be nabbed soon.

