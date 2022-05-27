Gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by CBI: Karti Chidambaram to Om Birla

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the "gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by the CBI".

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding his CBI questioning, says, "gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by the CBI." pic.twitter.com/KwfbVAyvM5 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

The CBI on Thursday questioned Chidambaram for nearly nine hours in connection with the alleged visa scam case.

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the CBI for the second day on Friday to answer queries related to allegations of bribe in issuance of visas to 263 Chinese workers in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister, officials said.

"It's their privilege to call me and it's my duty to go," he said.

The CBI has booked Karti and others in an FIR related to allegations of Rs 50 lakh being paid as bribe to Karti and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting a power plant in Punjab for re-issuance of project visa to 263 Chinese workers employed there, the CBI FIR said.

The agency has already arrested Bhaskararaman in connection with the case.

The FIR has stated that the work for setting up the power project was being executed by a Chinese company and was running behind schedule.

(With inputs from PTI)