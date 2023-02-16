GRP traces pair of shoes stolen on train after a month 

An otherwise lackadaisical Government Railway Police (GRP), after over a month-long hunt, finally managed to trace the pair of shoes, which were allegedly 'stolen' from an AC compartment of a train at Bareilly railway station in Uttar Pradesh.
The shoes, which were said to be quite costly, belongs to the daughter of a top railway official, posted at Sambalpur in Odisha.
According to the reports, the daughter of the railway official had lodged a report with the GRP at Sambalpur railway station on January 4 alleging that her shoes had been stolen from the AC-I coach of Lucknow Mail, while she was on her way to Lucknow from Delhi.
A hunt was launched to trace the shoes and the GRP, a couple of days back, managed to trace the passenger, who was on the berth adjacent to the railway official's daughter. The lady passenger turned out to be a resident of Bareilly town and was also travelling by the same train on the said date.
A team of the GRP reached the residence of the lady passenger and recovered the shoes, reports said.
The passenger told the cops that she had 'mistakenly' worn the shoes of the co-passenger. ''She said that it was dark and that she had no idea that the shoes she had worn did not belong to her. She also said that the shoes were of the same size worn by her and expressed regret over the mistake,'' reports said quoting one of the cops.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Meet India's dog squad saving lives in quake-hit Turkey
Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day
New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles
12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday
Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month
Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad
Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way