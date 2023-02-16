GRP traces pair of shoes stolen on train after a month 

GRP, a couple of days back, managed to trace the passenger who took the shoes

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey
  • Feb 16 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 22:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An otherwise lackadaisical Government Railway Police (GRP), after over a month-long hunt, finally managed to trace the pair of shoes, which were allegedly 'stolen' from an AC compartment of a train at Bareilly railway station in Uttar Pradesh. 

The shoes, which were said to be quite costly, belongs to the daughter of a top railway official, posted at Sambalpur in Odisha.  

According to the reports, the daughter of the railway official had lodged a report with the GRP at Sambalpur railway station on January 4 alleging that her shoes had been stolen from the AC-I coach of Lucknow Mail, while she was on her way to Lucknow from Delhi.

A hunt was launched to trace the shoes and the GRP, a couple of days back, managed to trace the passenger, who was on the berth adjacent to the railway official's daughter. The lady passenger turned out to be a resident of Bareilly town and was also travelling by the same train on the said date.

A team of the GRP reached the residence of the lady passenger and recovered the shoes, reports said.

The passenger told the cops that she had 'mistakenly' worn the shoes of the co-passenger. ''She said that it was dark and that she had no idea that the shoes she had worn did not belong to her. She also said that the shoes were of the same size worn by her and expressed regret over the mistake,'' reports said quoting one of the cops.

Railway station
Uttar Pradesh
theft
India News

