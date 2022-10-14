Gujarat AAP chief released from detention, says not scared of Kansa's descendants

Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat President Gopal Italia on Wednesday was detained for three hours in New Delhi from the office of National Commission for Women (NCW), where he had been summoned in connection with an old video, in which he is purportedly criticizing the prime minister Narendra Modi, calling him "neech (lowly)" and using a misogynist cuss word.

As soon as Italia was picked up by the police, scores of AAP leaders including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the action as an "attack on Patidar community". 33-year-old Italia hails from Patidar community, one of the most influential communities in Gujarat, which is supposed to have been siding with the ruling BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Italia claimed that he had gone to NCW's office on his own after coming to know about a notice through social media. Without taking the name of anyone, an unfazed Italia said that a woman inside the NCW office allegedly insulted him. "The madam was not interested in talking about the notice, but wanted to scare me and show me my place."

"Policemen asked me to keep quite. But, my name if Gopal and I am a child of God. I am not scared of descendants of Kansa. I will fight and win," Italia said when asked what happened during his detention.

Defending himself, Italia told media persons that the BJP was targeting for hailing from Patidar community. He said, "The BJP government killed 14 Patidar youths and booked thousands of youths from Patidar community. But, when I, a commoner with no status (haisiyat), became the President, the BJP started to target me since it hates Patidar community."

Italia was referring to 2015 Patidar agitation for reservation led by Hardik Patel, who is now with the BJP. Italia was part of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which spearheaded the agitation. It was due to this agitation that is said to have cost BJP in 2017 Assembly polls, when the ruling party was reduced to 99 seats out of 182 Assembly seats.

As a matter of fact, AAP's first electoral success in the state by winning 27 seats in Surat municipal corporation last year is largely attributed to Patidar factor. Italia is credited to have played a major role in achieving this feat. While he was in police custody, his party leaders right from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, party's Rajya Sabha MPs- Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, who in touring Gujarat as co in charge of Gujarat election, rallied behind Italia and alleged that he was being targeted for being a Patidar, descendant of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

While Italia and was defending himself, the BJP leaders released yet another old video of him in which he is again criticizing Modi and his mother, Heeraba, using derogatory terms.