Gujarat ATS cracks Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case in UP

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested three persons from Surat in connection with the murder of a controversial saffron leader of Uttar Pradesh Kamlesh Tiwari. ATS officials said that the motive behind the murder was Tiwari's speeches insulting Prophet Muhammed.

"We have arrested three persons as of now who are involved in the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari. The arrested persons have been identified as Rashid Pathan, Maulavi Mohsin Sheikh and Faisal Pathan," a senior ATS official told DH. A sweet box and receipt of purchase of sweet dated October 16 from "Dharti Sweets" located in Udhna area in Surat had been found at the house of Tiwari in Lucknow that led the cops to the suspects in Surat.

Also read — Kamlesh Tiwari murder twist: Mother blames BJP leader

"The video footage of the shop confirmed the suspects and with the help of Surat crime branch and special operation group, we picked up eight suspects. Out of them, three have been arrested who took part in the murder," the ATS officer said. According to officials, as of now no criminal past of these accused have emerged.

"On Friday, two of the accused reached Tiwari's house with the sweet box in which they had hidden a country-made revolver. They were disguised in saffron kurta to pretend that they were followers of Tiwari. At their meeting, the accused took out revolver but they couldn't fire. Immediately, they overpowered Tiwari and slit his throat with a knife," sources said.

ATS officials said that one of the accused is a medical representative, one was working as a food delivery boy for Zomato and the third is a cleric. One of the main accused is still absconding. According to police, "they are not inspired by the terror organisation but have been radicalised. They had seen provocative videos of Tiwari insulting Islam and that's why they conspired to kill him."

Also read — Hindu Mahasabha's Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow

"They are not professional killers for sure as they didn't take any precaution such as switching cell phones or going underground in order to avoid being caught," said another source. Tiwari's name had also cropped up in the investigation of two ISIS-inspired youths from Surat- Ubed Ahmed Mirza and Kasim Stimberwala who were arrested for plotting lone-wolf attack on synagogues.

Sources said that "Tiwari was on the target for many radical followers of Islam and it was waiting to happen." Tiwari's remarks in 2015 on Prophet had led to violent protests in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere.