Gujarat CM, state BJP leaders meet Amit Shah to greet him on Gujarati New Year

Several Gujarat BJP leaders and others on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here to convey their greetings to him on the occasion of Gujarati New Year that is celebrated a day after Diwali. A small stage has been raised near Shah's residence in Thaltej area of the city for the 'sneh milan' (get-together), a BJP leader said.
Shah has been in the city since November 3 to celebrate Diwali with his family, he added. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among those who visited Shah's residence in the morning and conveyed the New Year greetings to the Union minister and his family with a bouquet of flowers, a state government release said.
Other key BJP leaders who called on Shah included Ahmedabad-East MP Hasmukhbhai Patel, Ahmedabad-West MP Dr Kirit Solanki, state minister Jagdish Panchal, MLA Babubhai Patel and former state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study
Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics
NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’
Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy
ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus
Little magazines beat pandemic woes
'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions
DH Radio | A home for cartoonists
Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key
Making people quit tobacco faster in India