Gujarat CM, leaders greet Shah on Gujarati New Year

Gujarat CM, state BJP leaders meet Amit Shah to greet him on Gujarati New Year

Shah has been in the city since November 3 to celebrate Diwali with his family

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 05 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 15:49 ist
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Several Gujarat BJP leaders and others on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here to convey their greetings to him on the occasion of Gujarati New Year that is celebrated a day after Diwali. A small stage has been raised near Shah's residence in Thaltej area of the city for the 'sneh milan' (get-together), a BJP leader said.

Shah has been in the city since November 3 to celebrate Diwali with his family, he added. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among those who visited Shah's residence in the morning and conveyed the New Year greetings to the Union minister and his family with a bouquet of flowers, a state government release said.

Other key BJP leaders who called on Shah included Ahmedabad-East MP Hasmukhbhai Patel, Ahmedabad-West MP Dr Kirit Solanki, state minister Jagdish Panchal, MLA Babubhai Patel and former state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

