Gujarat Giants post 178 for 6 against UP Warriorz

Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for the Giants with 60 off 39 balls while Dayalan Hemalatha contributed 57

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 20 2023, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 18:14 ist
Gujarat Giants player Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the Women's Premier League T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. Credit: PTI Photo

Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 178 for 6 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Monday.

Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for the Giants with 60 off 39 balls while Dayalan Hemalatha contributed 57.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants win toss against UP Warriorz, elect to bat

For the UP side, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 60, Dayalan Hemalatha 57; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/39, Parshavi Chopra 2/29).

Gujarat Giants
UP Warriorz
Women's Premier League
WPL
Cricket
Sports News

