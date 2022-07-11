Gujarat HC wants state to respond in PIL against adding Gita to school syllabus

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notice to the state and the central government regarding the decision to introduce Bhagavad Gita in classes 6-12 from the academic year 2022-23. The high court issued the notice while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the decision.

The petitioner organisation, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, stated that inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum “amounts to giving religious instruction and giving primacy to a holy book of Hinduism, as purportedly representing Indian values and ideas.”

Stating that the decision was in violation of Articles 28 and 25 of the Constitution, the PIL added that the government’s resolution was “anti-secular” and it was against the “basic structure of the Constitution”.

Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of profession, practice and propagation of religion, while Article 28 says that no religious instruction shall be provided in educational campuses run by state governments.

The Gujarat state government had announced in March that Bhagavad Gita would be taught as part of the school syllabus for classes 6 to 12 in this academic year of 2022-23. The state had said the decision was part of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP 2020), which emphasised on imparting education on India's “rich diversity, ancient and modern culture, and knowledge system.”

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind’s advocate Mihir Joshi argued that the state education department’s resolution is “contrary to (the) national education policy” and questioned whether the state government has the jurisdiction “to give a diktat when the syllabus and the curriculum is to be prescribed by GCERT (Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training) and GSHSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board)”.

Joshi also said that the petitioner’s issue with the decision was whether “one holy book can be prescribed in this manner”.

“The question is whether it should be just one religious book; to give primacy to the book of one religion for values and principles of Indian culture when it has to be composite. Indian culture is a vast array of what it comprises,” he said.

According to Joshi, giving primary importance to one religion’s holy book, over another, to impart the “values and principles as prescribed in that book alone” is out of question in a state, which has multiple religions practised by its citizens.

Refusing to stay the state’s resolution to make Bhagavad Gita part of the syllabus, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri remarked that Joshi's argument was “fully loaded” as the government didn’t say “don't include any other”.

Joshi responded saying the government prescribed only the Gita—which conflicts with the NEP 2020 which emphasises on imparting education on India’s “rich diversity, ancient and modern culture, and knowledge system.”

The Bench asked the state government to respond to the petition by August 18.