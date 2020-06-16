Gujarat Model exposed: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over high COVID-19 mortality rate in state

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Gujarat over the state's high COVID-19 mortality rate, saying it had "exposed" the "Gujarat model".

Gandhi has also been attacking the Centre over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"COVID-19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25 per cent, Maharashtra: 3.73 percent, Rajasthan: 2.32 percent, Punjab: 2.17 percent, Puducherry: 1.98 percent, Jharkhand: 0.5 percent, Chhattisgarh: 0.35 percent," he tweeted comparing the COVID-19 mortality rate of Gujarat with that of states where the Congress is in power.

Covid19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25%

Maharashtra: 3.73%

Rajasthan: 2.32%

Punjab: 2.17%

Puducherry: 1.98%

Jharkhand: 0.5%

Chhattisgarh: 0.35% Gujarat Model exposed.https://t.co/ObbYi7oOoD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2020

"Gujarat Model exposed," Gandhi said. He also tagged a media report analysing the high death rate in Gujarat.

Gujarat has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 24,055 with 1,505 deaths.

On Monday, taking a swipe at the government using a quote of world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein, Gandhi had said the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.

He had also shared a graph that showed how the four phases of lockdown have flattened the curve of the economy instead of COVID-19 deaths, which are rising in the country.