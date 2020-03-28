Gujarat records fourth coronavirus death

A 46-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away in a government hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the death toll to four in the state that has reported 53 positive cases till today morning, out of 1019 samples tested for far.
The 46-year-old woman, a resident of Astodia, had been admitted to SVP Hospital, run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, on March 26. The hospital news bulletin stated that she was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and was on ventilator. Corporation officials said that the source of her infection is not yet known.
This is the second death in Ahmedabad due to the virus. Earlier this week, an 85-year-old woman patient had passed away at civil hospital. The third casualty was reported in Bhavanagar where a 70-year-old man passed away. And earlier, a 69-year-old male infected with the virus died in Surat.
According to data shared by the state government, 23 out of 53 positive coronavirus cases are a result of local transmission, 27 have foreign travel and three cases have intrastate travel history. The highest number of positive cases have been detected in Ahmedabad with 18, Vadodara 9, Rajkot 8, Gandhinagar 8, Surat 7, Mehsana, Kutch and Bhavnagar one case each.
