Gujarat records fourth coronavirus death

A 46-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away in a government hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the death toll to four in the state that has reported 53 positive cases till today morning, out of 1019 samples tested for far.

The 46-year-old woman, a resident of Astodia, had been admitted to SVP Hospital, run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, on March 26. The hospital news bulletin stated that she was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and was on ventilator. Corporation officials said that the source of her infection is not yet known.

