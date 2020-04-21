Gujarat coronavirus tally crosses 2000-mark, toll at 77

Gujarat's coronavirus tally crosses 2000-mark, toll at 77

Satish B Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  Apr 21 2020
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 13:19 ist
The tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat passed the 2000-mark on Tuesday morning with 127 fresh cases recorded since last evening news update. The state also recorded six more deaths of COVID-19 patients, which mounted the death toll to 77 that is said to be second highest in terms of numbers after Maharashtra.

Giving the updates, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said that since Monday evening, 127 fresh cases were reported in the state that included 69 from Surat and 50 cases from Ahmedabad, among other districts. The list of affected districts in the state also increased to 28, out of 33, with Tapi and Valsad districts in south Gujarat reporting their first two cases each.

 

What is worrying the state health officials is the rising number of deaths. Among the six deaths, five died in Ahmedabad while one patient succumbed to infection in Bhavnagar. The patients were between the ages of 72 and 50 years. Ravi said that 19 patients were on ventilators.
 

 

